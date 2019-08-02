The Lawrence Herald
COLUMBUS - State Sens. Joe Uecker (R-Miami Township) and Jay Hottinger (R-Newark) hosted a press conference at the Ohio Statehouse on Monday to urge lawmakers to reconsider a recent change in Ohio law that removed the requirement for motorists to display license plates on the front of their vehicles.
Uecker cited a number of concerns from the law enforcement community, some of which, he said, resonated with him and his own experience as a former police officer.
"Front license plates are often times critical for law enforcement to identify vehicles and suspects that are moving quickly or in a certain direction. My concerns have been echoed by many law enforcement organizations, including the ones here today, as we continue to debate this issue," Uecker said in a news release following the press conference.
Changes to remove the requirement from Ohio law were included in House Bill 62, Ohio's two-year Transportation Budget.
"By removing the front plate, you significantly reduce law enforcement's ability to identify a vehicle that has been involved in a crime," said Richard Bussko Jr., Chief of Police in Grove City. "Police work can be dangerous and very difficult. Please do not make it any harder by removing the second plate."
The legislature has created multiple task forces to study the issue. In 2013, the Ohio License Plate Safety Task Force studied the issue and recommended that Ohio maintain a two-plate requirement. The issue was also studied in 2015 by the Joint Legislative Task Force on Department of Transportation Issues, which recommended preserving the two-plate requirement stating, "The loss of that tool would diminish the ability of Ohio's law enforcement agencies to identify violations of law and bring perpetrators of crime to appropriate justice."
"These Senators realize that it is a bad move to remove front plates from motor vehicles," stated Jason Pappas, vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio. "Removing the front plate will make police work harder. It will make it more difficult for law enforcement to apprehend bad people doing bad things. It will make it easier for criminals - it is as simple as that."
"I strongly encourage my colleagues in the House and Senate to reconsider the decision made during the Transportation Budget and to not prioritize vehicle cosmetics over law enforcement's ability to do their job of keeping citizens safe," Uecker said.
Senate Bill 179 will now be referred to Senate committee for further consideration.