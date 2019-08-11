COLUMBUS, Ohio - State Sen. Joe Uecker, R-Miami Township, is resigning effective Aug. 31 to take a position with the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Uecker's 14th District runs from Coal Grove to the Cincinnati suburbs along the Ohio River.
It will be up to the Ohio Senate to find a replacement to serve through the end of Uecker's current term, which runs through January 2021. Uecker is term limited from seeking reelection.
The state Senate seat will be on the March 17 primary next year and the general election will be in November 2020.
Lawrence County Auditor Jason Stephens said the Ohio Senate likely will name someone to fill the seat in the next month or so.
"I thank our community for all of the support they have shown me over the years, and I look forward to continuing to serve them in my new role with the Ohio Department of Transportation," Uecker said in a prepared release.
"After many discussions with family, friends and trusted members of our community, I've decided that this is the right thing to do," he said.
In an open letter to the people that he represents in the 14th Congressional District, Uecker said he has dedicated the majority of his adult life to public service.
Uecker served as administrator of the Clermont County Engineer's Office, as a sheriff's deputy, as a township trustee and a state representative until winning the election for state Senate.
He will be on the transportation department's economic development team.
"Oftentimes, businesses wish to relocate to our great state, but are unable to do so due to insufficient roads and transportation infrastructure," Uecker said. "In this new role, my responsibility will be to work with businesses looking to move or expand in Ohio and to ensure their infrastructure needs are met in an efficient and timely manner."
Uecker also is withdrawing as a candidate for Clermont County commissioner.
The 14th District covers Adams, Brown, Clermont, Scioto and the western part of Lawrence County.