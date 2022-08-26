The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

sewer icon.tif
Metro Creative Connection

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Work could start this fall on a nearly $700,000 project to expand the Union-Rome Sewer District sewer lines along County Road 107 and Ohio 7.

The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners has approved a bid of $694,820 by C.J. Hughes Construction, of Huntington, for a project called the Applewood Grounds Sewer Project.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.