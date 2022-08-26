ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Work could start this fall on a nearly $700,000 project to expand the Union-Rome Sewer District sewer lines along County Road 107 and Ohio 7.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners has approved a bid of $694,820 by C.J. Hughes Construction, of Huntington, for a project called the Applewood Grounds Sewer Project.
The county was able to get about $750,000 in federal and state funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The sewer district is limited on new expansion of lines in the area, but the project will allow for more growth in the area and allow for PIRHL, of Cleveland, Ohio, to proceed with a $16.5 million project to build a housing complex of some 50 apartments, said Ralph Kline, assistant executive director of the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization.
The project is planned to be located near Fairland East Elementary School.
If the Cleveland developer proceeds, it will take about two years to build the apartment complex, Kline said.
The same firm built a similar project several years ago called Proctor’s Landing near Fairland Middle School.
There is a need for similar housing projects in Lawrence County. At one time, more than 200 people were on a waiting list for affordable housing, Kline said.
Another part of the project calls for construction of an early childhood center at a cost of about $4 million. That project is being overseen by the Community Action Organization.
