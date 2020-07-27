Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The Union Township Board of Trustees will discuss possible nonmaintained status being put on part of Township Road 164, with the actual mileage marker set by the Lawrence County Engineer’s Office being presented, during their next meeting, which will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at the Chesapeake Municipal Courthouse.

There will be time for discussion at this meeting and at September’s meeting.

Until further notice, due to Gov. Mike DeWine’s order, masks must be worn to attend.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.