CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The Union Township Board of Trustees will discuss possible nonmaintained status being put on part of Township Road 164, with the actual mileage marker set by the Lawrence County Engineer’s Office being presented, during their next meeting, which will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at the Chesapeake Municipal Courthouse.
There will be time for discussion at this meeting and at September’s meeting.
Until further notice, due to Gov. Mike DeWine’s order, masks must be worn to attend.