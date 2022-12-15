Editor's note: This article was updated at 3:19 p.m. Dec. 15, 2022, to clarify that no weapon was found on campus at Fairland High School.
IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Editor's note: This article was updated at 3:19 p.m. Dec. 15, 2022, to clarify that no weapon was found on campus at Fairland High School.
IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports
INDUCING PANIC: The sheriff's office received a report last week of a student bringing a gun to Fairland High School. The sheriff reported no weapon was ever found.
RAPE: The parents of a 9-year-old girl reported that their daughter has been the victim of sexual abuse when she spent the night with some relatives earlier this year.
THEFT: An 85-year-old Chesapeake area man reported last week someone took a box from his home containing several deeds and coins valued at $5,000.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 55-year-old Proctorville area woman on charges of domestic violence and disrupting public service and transported her to jail.
ATV STOLEN: A representative of Tractor Supply reported last week that someone cut a chain and stole an ATV valued at $1,600 in Fayette Township.
THEFT: A 64-year-old Pedro area woman reported last week that somebody stole a 20-foot trailer containing lumber and tools. The items were valued at $1,000.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 17-year-old Ironton area girl on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and took her into custody.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 53-year-old South Point area woman on a charge of domestic violence and transported her to jail.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.