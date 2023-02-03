IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
MAKING TERRORISTIC THREAT: An 18-year-old South Point area resident was arrested last week on charges of making a terroristic threat and criminal damaging at South Point High School. The teenager subsequently was arrested at his home.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS: Responding to a shoplifting call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Trevor J. Hodge, 22, of Hubbards Branch Road, Huntington, on charges of misdemeanor theft and possession of meth and transported him to jail.
VANDALISM: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested John D. Murrell, 58, of Pedro, on charges of vandalism and domestic violence and transported him to jail.
THEFT: Three marble statues valued at $2,000 were reported stolen last week from the Our Lady of Fatima shrine west of Ironton.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A 47-year-old Waterloo area woman reported last week that someone stole a 2011 Ford Focus valued at $17,000 from her property.
BURGLARY: A 28-year-old South Point area woman reported last week that someone stole antique coins valued at $5,000.
ASSAULT: Responding to a call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 20-year-old South Point area man and a 22-year-old South Point woman on misdemeanor charges of assault and transported them to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 54-year-old South Point area man on a charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
