BURGLARY: A 62-year-old South Point area man reported last week that someone stole a television and a sound bar from his property. The items were valued at $800.
DRUG ARRESTS: A sheriff's deputy arrested Gene D. Cox, 50, of Ohio 93, Pedro, and Donald J. Workman, 36, of Township Road 615, South Point, on charges of possession of drugs and transported them to jail last week.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A 46-year-old Ironton area man reported last week that someone stole a 2017 Honda CRV valued at $20,000.
THEFT OF A FIREARM: A 77-year-old Pedro area man reported last week that someone stole a .38 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun. The weapon was valued at $397.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 23-year-old Ashland woman reported last week that her boyfriend tackled her and held her on the ground and then took her phone so she couldn't call authorities. Damages were estimated to the phone at $500.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 33-year-old Willow Wood woman reported last week that her nephew repeatedly hit her with a broom handle. A sheriff's deputy arrested a 14-year-old boy and transported him to the Lawrence County Group Home.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 30-year-old Chesapeake area man reported last month that his girlfriend threw him to the ground and struck him. The woman left before authorities arrived.
THEFT: A 75-year-old Proctorville area woman reported last month that someone stole some scaffolding and a door from an outbuilding. The items were valued at $600.