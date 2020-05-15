IRONTON — While the 152nd Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade will be decidedly different this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, one thing will remain the same — at the heart of the event is the intention to honor U.S. military veterans.
This year’s parade will have no spectators; it will run only three blocks instead of its usual 3.7 miles; it will last 20 to 30 minutes instead of two hours or longer.
But its theme of “Honor-Respect-Thanks” will focus on the veterans who have been the inspiration behind the legendary parade since the first one more than 150 years ago. In fact, honoring veterans is one of the main reasons organizers decided to have a parade this year.
“We want to continue to memorialize those veterans that gave their lives in service of their country,” Brent Pyles, president of the parade committee board of trustees, told HD Media in a previous story.
People are urged to stay home and watch the parade online. City fire trucks will be stationed along the parade route for security.
The parade will start at 10 a.m. May 25 with an honor guard and a 21-gun salute. There will be a riderless horse, veterans units, the Ironton Police Department, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Highway Patrol officers, among others.
Jim Rowe, a longtime parade committee member, will serve as grand marshal. Sally Inglis, a U.S. Army veteran, will be honorary grand marshal, and Lou Pyles, a former grand marshal and a committee member, will be parade commander.
Here is the complete lineup, courtesy of Brent Pyles:
- Parade will begin on South 3rd and Center streets and end at South 3rd and Washington streets.
- First Division: Veterans, veteran organizations. Will line up on Center Street between 3rd and 5th streets, facing the river, by 8:15 a.m.
- Division Commander: Brent Pyles
- Line Up Coordinators: Rich Donohue and Cameron Donohue
- Color Guard: V.F.W. Post 8850
- Parade Bugler
- Gunnery Salute: V.F.W. Post 8850
- Riderless Horse
- Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Banner: Tony and Joy Howard
- 1st Division Banner and American Flag: Carried by two members of Boy Scout Troop 106 — Ben and Sami Anderson
- Grand Marshal: James A. Rowe
- Parade Commander: Lou Pyles
- Honorary Grand Marshal: Sally Inglis
- Theme Banner: Chris and Morgan Donohue
- City of Ironton Fire Department
- 1 Vehicle per post: Military Order of Purple Hearts, Chapter 765
- 1 Vehicle per chapter: DAV H.P. Doc Riley Chapter 51
- 1 Vehicle per post: AMVETS Post 141, American Legion 806, VFW 2761, Matt Jenkins (Veteran of the Year)
- 1 Vehicle per post: American Legion Post 433
- 1 Vehicle: U.S. Corp of Engineers
- 1 Vehicle: Battery “L” 1st Ohio Light Artillery
- 1 Vehicle: U.S. Marines
- 1 Vehicle: U.S. Army
- 1 Vehicle: U.S. Navy
- 1 Vehicle: U.S. Air Force
- 1 Vehicle: U.S. Coast Guard
- 1 Vehicle: Lawrence County Honoring our Heroes
- Ironton Mayor Samuel Cramblit
- 1 Vehicle per office: Lawrence County office holders
- 1 Vehicle: Ironton City Police Department
- 1 Vehicle: Lawrence County Sheriff
- 1 Vehicle: Ohio State Highway Patrol
- 1 Vehicle: Lawrence County EMS
- Parade ends