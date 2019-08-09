SOUTH POINT, Ohio - An undefeated season and a state championship for the Symmes Valley Vikings 8- to 10-year-old girls is "pretty awesome," according to 13 members of the softball team.
Dallas Tibbs, the girls softball coach, said the team went to the state tournament last year but didn't do nearly as well last year.
"We had seven girls returning this year," Tibbs said. "They wanted to go back. They worked hard. We started practicing the first of March. We didn't lose a game all year."
The team defeated Canfield by a score of 10-3 in the state championship game July 31. "This is a great group of kids," Tibbs said. "The parents really supported us."
His daughter, Brenna, 11, was a pitcher on the team. "I started pitching when I was 7," she said. The state championship "means a lot. I'm excited. We worked a lot harder this year."
Marley Ferguson, 10, who also pitched and played first, said the championship season "took a lot of hard work, but it definitely paid off."
Lindsey Freeman, 11, catcher on the Vikings team, also played on the team last year. "We didn't make it that far last year," she said. "This year was different. We practiced a lot. In the end, our hard work paid off."
Lydia Sanders, 11, the team's shortstop, laid down a couple of nice bunts during the state tournament but was more proud of her defense in the field.
"I play shortstop and I'm also short, so it all matches."
Addison Ridenour, 11, played third base and got two hits in the state finals win. "This was big," she said. "Our school has never won a state championship before."
"It was amazing," 10-year-old Autumn Justice said of the perfect season. Justice played second base on the softball team.
"I want to keep playing," Riley Loutenburg, said of softball. "I would like to play in high school," the 11-year-old said. She plays right field on the team.
Aylissa Anthony, 10, called the championship "pretty awesome. We practiced a lot, pretty much every day for three hours."
"I feel like I've improved a lot this year," said 11-year-old Evan Sells, who plays right and center field on the team.
Aly Haydon, 11, who plays left field, wants to play softball again next year on the 11- and 12-year-old team. "This year was pretty awesome."
Alexis Freeman, 9, one of the youngest on the team, also played in right field. "It was pretty cool to have an undefeated season. We worked really hard."
Maci Bland, another 9-year-old, played in left field. "I only batted once in the (championship game), but I got on base."
The team for 8-, 9- and 10-year-olds is based on their age as of Jan. 1, Manager Dallas Tibbs said.
Tibbs said the Symmes Valley community offered "overwhelming support" to the girls.
"And our high school coach Odie Estep helped us tremendously with this group, letting us use all of his equipment, and he never missed a game," Tibbs said.