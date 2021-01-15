Essential reporting in volatile times.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation — District 9 and the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission will partner to host a virtual public meeting to present transportation studies for Lawrence County and the City of Ironton.

The studies are identifying short-term and long-term solutions that will address safety on U.S. 52 and Ohio 7 throughout Lawrence County — and, specifically, an improvement to the U.S. 52 and Ohio 93 (Park Avenue) interchange within the City of Ironton, according to a news release from ODOT.

The purpose of the study is to address and improve safety issues. The proposed improvement on the U.S. 52 and Park Avenue interchange will remove existing traffic signals on each of the ramp intersections and replace with single-lane roundabouts.

ODOT is seeking public input regarding these proposed projects and impacts.

“We hope that you can join us for the upcoming virtual public meeting, where we will explain the overall project, present potential impacts, answer your questions, and receive your input,” ODOT stated in the release.

“To comply with Governor DeWine’s guidelines regarding limiting social gatherings in response to COVID-19, the meeting will be conducted online or by phone only.”

The virtual meeting is planned to begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

For more information on each of the proposed projects, visit the project page on the ODOT website.

All materials presented during the virtual meeting for the U.S. Route 52/State Route 93 Interchange improvements are available on the meeting link above. Materials for the U.S. Route 52 Corridor Safety Management Plan are available at http://www.kyovaipc.org/KYOVA_US52_safety_plan.php.

