IRONTON — Father-son musicians Ken Kolondner, hammered dulcimer, and Brad Kolodner, clawhammer banjo, will prove that stringed instruments are a tie that binds when they perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, in the Bowman Auditorium at Ohio University Southern in Ironton.
The duo will be joined by fiddler and guitarist Rachel Eddy.
Admission is $10, tickets are available at the performance, and OU students are admitted free with ID.
According to a news release from OUS, “The dynamic father-son team weave together a captivating soundscape on hammered dulcimer, banjo, fiddles and vocals, pushing the boundaries of the American old-time tradition into uncharted territory.”
Regarded as one of the most influential hammered dulcimer players and old-time fiddlers in North America, Baltimore’s Ken Kolodner has joined forces with his son Brad Kolodner, a rising star in the clawhammer banjo world. Together, they infuse their own brand of driving, innovative, tasteful and unique interpretations of traditional and original old-time tunes and songs with creative curiosity and passion that transcend generations of listeners.
They regularly perform as a quartet with fiddler, guitarist and vocalist Rachel Eddy, formerly of Uncle Earl, and bassist Alex Lacquement.
Ken and Brad released their first recording, “Otter Creek,” in 2011, which became the most-played instrumental recording on the international Folk-DJ Radio charts.
They released “Skipping Rocks,” their second album, in September 2013 to much critical acclaim. “Skipping Rocks” debuted at No. 4 on the Folk-DJ Charts and in the top 20 on the Roots Music Charts. They released their third studio album in the fall of 2016. The new recording features Ken and Brad with Rachel Eddy and Alex Lacquement.
Eddy hails from West Virginia, where she grew up steeped in Appalachian music and dance.
“Her multi-instrumental talents and soulful singing bring an incredibly powerful energy to the group,” the news release stated.
Lacquement is one of the most in-demand and versatile bass players in the Mid-Atlantic.
Concert appearances for Ken and Brad include performances at The Kennedy Center, The Walnut Valley Festival, The Old Songs Festival, The Birchmere, The Charm City Folk and Bluegrass Festival, The Champlain Valley Folk Festival, and The Creative Alliance as well as numerous live radio broadcasts, concerts and festivals along the Eastern seaboard from North Carolina to Vermont and across the country from Wisconsin to Arizona.
Prior to performing with his son regularly in 2009, Ken toured and recorded for many years with the legendary world music trio Helicon with Chris Norman and Robin Bullock.