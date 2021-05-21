IRONTON — Starting this week, those who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks or get their temperature checked to enter the Lawrence County Courthouse or county-owned facilities.
Those measures have been in effect for the last year or so due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Chris Kline, Lawrence County administrator.
The move is being done in conjunction with Centers for Disease Control guidelines and from the Ohio Department of Health, Kline said.
The county also will remove all reduced-occupancy restrictions for county-run buildings effective June 1, according to Kline. However, each independently elected official can set parameters for entry into individual county offices.
As of right now, the Lawrence County Jail still is prohibiting visitation, according to Sheriff Jeff Lawless.
“We are following guidelines of the state Department of Rehabilitation and Correction,” Lawless said.
The jail has had several instances of prisoners testing positive for COVID-19.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners also could reopen its weekly public meetings to the public next month, Kline said.
The board has been holding virtual meetings for more than a year that were closed to the public and press.
The board is renovating an office on the third floor of the courthouse to hold commission meetings, but those improvements haven’t been completed, Kline said.
Several years ago, commissioners gave up their offices at the courthouse to provide space for Court of Appeals Judge Jason Smith. The judge has since found other offices.