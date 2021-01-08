NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Vistra Corp., a Texas-based energy company that through its Dynegy subsidiary owns the Hanging Rock power plant in Lawrence County, has announced that it is working with The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio on the I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund to improve internet access for students and families.
A $75,000 grant from Vistra to FAO will directly support local organizations working to address connectivity gaps. Organizations can use the funding to launch hotspot lending programs, addressing gaps in connectivity throughout Appalachian Ohio’s communities, including Lawrence County. The Child of Appalachia Fund will provide local organizations with hotspots, which community members may check out through hotspot lending programs, just like books from a library.
FOA is currently exploring partnerships in just three Ohio counties, including Lawrence County.
“We are profoundly grateful for the support of Vistra as we work to connect more students and families with internet access,” Foundation for Appalachian Ohio President & CEO, Cara Dingus Brook, said in a news release. “Connectivity is especially critical right now, and these hotspots will provide a lasting benefit to our communities.”
Targeting communities identified as having the greatest need for new or expanded hotspot lending programs, FAO is exploring partnerships in Clermont, Lawrence, and Washington counties.
“The pandemic has put a spotlight on a serious and widening gap in our education system. For too many students, the playing field isn’t level when it comes to high-speed internet access — something we now know to be a necessity, not a luxury, for learning at the highest level,” Brad Watson, director of community affairs for Vistra, said in the news release.
“As a company, Vistra believes it will take the collective muscle of corporations, public policy makers, and groups like FAO to truly move the needle in closing the digital divide. Vistra is proud to be part of the solution for today’s students and communities across Appalachian Ohio.”
This I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund initiative builds upon recent grants to fund additional hotspot lending programs, community wifi access points at schools and in communities across the region, and a report that will track the region’s progress in overcoming the digital divide. FAO’s emergency response to COVID-19 also included funding to increase digital connectivity.
To learn more about this initiative or to support the I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund with a gift today, contact FAO at 740.753.1111 or visit www.AppalachianOhio.org.