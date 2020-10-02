IRONTON — Monday is the deadline to register in Lawrence County for the Nov. 3 general election, according to Cathy Snider, director of the county board of elections.
The board of elections will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday for anyone to register for the presidential election. The board office on the first floor of the courthouse in Ironton will be open today, Friday Oct. 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Starting next week, the board will be open for early voting in the November general election.
The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, Oct. 6 through Oct. 9. It will be open Oct. 12 to 16, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Early voting also is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 25, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Starting the week of Oct. 26, the board of elections will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. through 7 p.m. The Saturday before election day, the board office will be open for early voting between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. The following day, Sunday, Nov. 1, the office will be open from 1 to 5 p.m.
The day before election day, Monday Nov. 2, the office will host early voting from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. On election day, the county’s 84 polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The board of elections already is receiving a number of applications for absentee ballots and mail-in ballots, Snider said. “It’s up at this point,” she said.
Anyone requesting an absentee ballot won’t be allowed to vote at the machine on election day, Snider said.
“They will have to vote a provisional ballot,” she said. “You can’t vote twice.”
The state mailed absentee ballot applications last month. If voters didn’t receive one, they can request one at the board in Ironton. Anyone with questions can check the board’s website, https://www.boe.ohio.gov/lawrence/.
Lawrence County has 26,643 non-partisan voters, 12,284 Republican voters, 4,932 Democratic voters and 10 Green Party voters as of Thursday.
The registration is based on votes in the primary election.
Absentee ballots will be processed after being received. The totals won’t be released until after the polls close on election day, Snider said.
“We hope to have totals on election night,” Snider said. “I am an optimist.”
However, election results could be held up if, for example, a court orders polls to be held open beyond 7:30 p.m. due to long lines at the polls.
Ohio law prohibits guns being taken to polling places. Meanwhile, election observers or poll monitors aren’t allowed at the polls unless they file applications with the board prior to election day, Snider said.