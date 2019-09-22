By DAVID E. MALLOY
For The Herald-Dispatch
IRONTON - A West Virginia woman was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court in a drug case.
Felicia Smallwood, 24, of Sophia, pleaded guilty to seven counts of trafficking in drugs, several counts of tampering with evidence and a charge of possession of drugs. She was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley.
Smallwood could be eligible for early release from prison after serving three years in prison.
In an unrelated case, John D. Waugh, 42, of Loris, South Carolina, admitted violating community control sanctions by failing to report and follow requirements and testing positive for drugs. Finley sentenced him to 18 months in prison.
In other cases:
n Jamie J. Salmons, 27, of Township Road 88, Proctorville, pleaded guilty in a drug case and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
n Shaquille M. Hayes, 27, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and identity fraud. She was sentenced to 12 months in prison.
n Jason C. Addison, 18, of Adams Avenue, Huntington, entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity to charges of aggravated robbery of the Dollar General store earlier this year, possession of drugs, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest. Finley ordered a competency evaluation for Addison at Court Clinic in Cincinnati.
n Jason B. Collier, 34, of Private Drive 2600, Chesapeake, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to continue drug treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton and do 500 hours of community service.
n Elizabeth Mullins, 45, of the 1300 block of Charleston Avenue, Huntington, pleaded guilty in a drug case and was placed on community control sanctions for four years. She also was ordered to get drug treatment at Mended Reeds and do 400 hours of community service.
n Jeffrey Hodgens, 41, of the 800 block of 6th Avenue, Huntington, pleaded innocent to a charge of burglary. He was released on a $50,000 signature bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor and get drug treatment while the case is ongoing.
n David A. Jackson, 38, of the 300 block of Ridgeway Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to a charge of aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond and ordered to get treatment while the case is ongoing.