PEDRO, Ohio — A waterline that has had numerous problems over the last year or two could soon be replaced at the Lake Vesuvius recreation area.
Tim Slone, Ironton district ranger for the Wayne National Forest is inviting public input for a 30-day comment period on an environmental assessment of the Vesuvius water line project, according to a news release.
The project is located inside the ranger district in Lawrence County.
It is needed since the existing water line has experienced several breaks and leaks since its construction in 1996. There have been five breaks or leaks since May of last year, according to the release.
The problems have led to costly repairs and closures of recreational facilities at the Lake Vesuvius area including the beach, long-term campsites and restroom facilities.
“The water line replacement project will allow us to reopen our ranger district’s facilities to full capacity,” Slone said in the release.
“We look forward to welcoming the public back to enjoy the Lake Vesuvius recreation area at its full capability once the project is complete,” he said.
The environmental assessment is done to analyze the potential effects of replacing the waterline that feeds the recreation area.
The proposed waterline would be 5.5 miles long along a 50-foot corridor. That will require a clearance of about 30 acres of trees, according to the release.
More information about the project is available at Wayne National Forest — Projects.
Comments may be submitted by email to comments-eastern-wayne-ironton@fs.fed.us or via fax to 740-534-0620. Letters can be mailed to Benjamin Poling at the Wayne National Forest, Vesuvius Water Line Project, 6518 Ohio 93, Pedro, Ohio, 45659. Those responding are asked to include their name, address, phone number and signature.
Responses can be made through Jan. 20.