ATV riders enjoy the Wayne National Forest off-highway vehicle trail system near Nelsonville, Ohio, in this file photo. Trails will be opened to designated off-highway vehicle, horse and mountain bike use beginning April 7.
ATV riders enjoy the Wayne National Forest off-highway vehicle trail system near Nelsonville, Ohio, in this file photo. Trails will be opened to designated off-highway vehicle, horse and mountain bike use beginning April 7.
Courtesy of Wayne National Forest
The Wayne National Forest will open the Oak Hill, pictured, and Iron Ridge campgrounds at the Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area for the 2023 season on April 14.
PEDRO, Ohio — Trails in the Wayne National Forest will open to the public on April 7 to horseback riders, mountain bikes and off-highway vehicles, according to a news release.
Campgrounds will open on April 14.
Seasonal passes for off-highway vehicles cost $35 while three-day passes are $20 and can be purchased online through pay.gov beginning March 24 or at participating vendors and district offices.
Trail passes are not required for riding horses or mountain bikes. Hiking is always allowed year-round on all Wayne National Forest trails for free.
“It’s an exciting time of year for us, as we ready our facilities and trails for this season’s visitors,” Forest Supervisor Lee Stewart said in the release. “We hope people get outdoors and safely explore their national forest.”
The 244,000-acre Wayne National Forest offers visitors over 400 miles of trails, 10 campgrounds, picnic areas, and more.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.