PEDRO, Ohio — Wayne National Forest Supervisor Carrie Gilbert has issued a Closure Order for a portion of the Telegraph Trail, located on the Ironton Ranger District in Lawrence County. The order is necessary for public safety during timber harvest activities.

The order closes the section of Telegraph Trail from Pine Creek Road (Scioto County Road 10) to Brushy Fork Road (Bloom Township Road 292) weekly from midnight Monday through 11:59 p.m. Friday except on federal holidays.

Additionally, Forest Road 60 and Forest Road 60B will be closed to public vehicle traffic. The Closure Order and map depicting closed areas are available on the Alerts & Notices page (https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/wayne/alerts-notices) of the Wayne National Forest website. A direct link is available at https://go.usa.gov/xfv84.

The order will remain in effect until it has been terminated by the Forest Supervisor. An order violation is punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual and $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for not more than six months, or both.

For more information, visit the Wayne National Forest website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/wayne, on Facebook @waynenationalforest, and on Twitter @waynenationalfs.

