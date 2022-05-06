PEDRO, Ohio — Wayne National Forest Acting Forest Supervisor Joe Koloski has issued a closure order for a portion of the Wolcott Trail, located on the Ironton Ranger District in Lawrence and Scioto counties.
The order is necessary for public safety during timber harvest activities, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.
The order closes the section of Wolcott Trail from Forest Road 132 (known as the New Road) to the Lyra Trail from 12 a.m. Monday through 11:59 p.m. Friday each week until further notice.
The trail section will remain open on weekends and on federal holidays that fall on weekdays.
The order will remain in effect until it has been terminated by the forest supervisor, or until April 7, 2023, whichever comes first. An order violation is punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual and $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for not more than six months, or both.
