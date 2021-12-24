PEDRO, Ohio — The Wayne National Forest is seeking three volunteer campground hosts for campgrounds at its Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area, located in Lawrence County.
Campground hosts are responsible for welcoming visitors and providing public information. They also help Forest Service employees maintain the campground and clean its restrooms. Other duties include mowing, litter pickup and light vegetation pruning.
“The Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area is the Wayne National Forest’s premier developed recreation site,” said Acting Ironton District Ranger Troy Ferone. “It features a 143-acre lake, an accessible boardwalk, 25 miles of hiking trails, and 45 miles of horseback riding trails, plus two picnic shelters, two family campgrounds, and a group campground. We are looking for volunteer campground hosts who are courteous, helpful, and enthusiastic that can convey facility rules in a positive manner.”
Potential candidates must be able to commit to the opportunity for at least 20 hours per week from April 8 through Nov. 13, especially during weekends. Selected hosts will receive a full hookup campsite (with electricity, water, and sewer provided), but must provide and transport their own trailer or recreational vehicle. Please visit https://go.usa.gov/xeAnh for more information and to submit a volunteer application.
The deadline to apply is Saturday, Jan. 8. For further questions, please contact Volunteer Coordinator Joshua Keenan at joshua.keenan@usda.gov or 740-753-0890.
About the U.S. Forest Service
The U.S. Forest Service is an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Its mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the country’s 154 national forests and 20 national grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations.
The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners, and maintains the largest forestry research organization in the world.
Its public lands contribute more than $13 billion to the economy each year and provide 20 percent of the country’s clean water supply.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.