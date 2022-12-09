PEDRO, Ohio — The Wayne National Forest is seeking campground hosts for two positions at its Lake Vesuvius recreation area in Lawrence County, according to a news release.
“The Lake Vesuvius recreation area is the Wayne National Forest’s premier developed recreation site,” said Ironton District Ranger Mathias Wallace. “It features a 143-acre lake, an accessible boardwalk, 25 miles of hiking trails and 45 miles of horseback riding trails.”
The recreation area also includes two picnic shelters, two family campgrounds and a group campground.
“We are looking for volunteer campground hosts who are courteous, helpful and enthusiastic that can convey facility rules in a positive manner,” he said.
Potential candidates must be able to commit to volunteer for at least 20 hours per week from April 8 through Nov. 13, 2023, especially during weekends.
Selected hosts will receive a full-hookup campsite with electricity, water and sewer provided, according to the release. The person also needs to provide and transport their own trailer or recreational vehicle.
Campground hosts are responsible for welcoming and providing information to campers. They also help Forest Service employees maintain the campground and clean the restrooms at the campground. Other duties include mowing, litter pickup and light vegetation pruning.
The deadline to apply to be a campground host is Jan. 6, 2023. Contact Jasmine Facun, partnership coordinator, at 740-270-4445 or at jasmine.facun@usda.gov.
Forest announces seasonal trail closures
The Wayne National Forest is preparing for its seasonal trail closure. Trails designated for riding horses, mountain bikes, and off-highway vehicles will soon close for the winter.
“Our trails close during the wet winter months to protect them and minimize the cost of maintenance,” said Forest Supervisor Lee Stewart. “Last year we amended our policies to make our winter closures flexible and based on trail and weather conditions. This will allow visitors to enjoy our facilities later into the winter season, if conditions permit.”
Designated trail closures will occur in December and January. On Monday, Dec. 12, motorized trails will close to off-highway vehicle riding.
Trails designated for riding horses and mountain bikes are tentatively scheduled to close around Jan. 2, although the trails could close earlier depending on weather and trail conditions. Any updates to the tentative Jan. 2 date will be announced on the national forest’s website and social media pages.
“As always, all of our trails remain open for walking and hiking throughout the year, including winter,” added Stewart. “We look forward to reopening our trails to horses, bikes, and OHV’s in the spring.”
