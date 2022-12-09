The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area

PEDRO, Ohio — The Wayne National Forest is seeking campground hosts for two positions at its Lake Vesuvius recreation area in Lawrence County, according to a news release.

“The Lake Vesuvius recreation area is the Wayne National Forest’s premier developed recreation site,” said Ironton District Ranger Mathias Wallace. “It features a 143-acre lake, an accessible boardwalk, 25 miles of hiking trails and 45 miles of horseback riding trails.”

