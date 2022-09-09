PEDRO — The Wayne National Forest invites the community to come enjoy the great outdoors before summer’s sunshine gives way to fall.
The Wayne National Forest and local partners will host a Forestry Fair on Friday, Sept. 16, at Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area. This collaborative event will feature 14 local partners and volunteer groups who dedicate their time to our public lands.
Family-friendly presentations will be held across four group stations. These different stations will offer activities such as experiencing local history, learning plant and wildlife identification, riding horse trails, and watching archery and BB shooting demonstrations. Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl will be available for photos, along with a crew of firefighters and a fire engine.
“This event will give us an important chance to engage with the public,” Ironton District Ranger Mathias Wallace said in a news release. “We hope that families will enjoy and learn about Lake Vesuvius and all the amenities available there, and that they will be inspired to be good stewards of their public lands.”
The Forestry Fair is a chance for forest staff and local partners to showcase how they work together. This is also an opportunity for members of the community to learn about how to become new partners and volunteers with the Wayne National Forest.
Visitors may park at either the boat launch or the beach. Presentations will begin at 10:30 a.m. and run through 1 p.m.
About the U.S. Forest Service
The U.S. Forest Service is an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Its mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the country’s 154 national forests and 20 national grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners, and maintains the largest forestry research organization in the world. Its public lands contribute more than $13 billion to the economy each year and provide 20% of the country’s clean water supply. For more information, visit www.fs.fed.us.
