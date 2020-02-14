IRONTON — The Ironton Unit of the Wayne National Forest will host an open house from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 25 in the Riffe Rotunda at Ohio University Southern, 1804 Liberty Ave., Ironton.
The meeting will be free and open to the public.
“In the five months I have served on the Wayne National Forest, I have been impressed with the work accomplished by forest staff, partners, and volunteers,” said Wayne National Forest Supervisor Carrie Gilbert. “I welcome members of the public to meet me and learn about the work occurring in their national forest.”
Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with Gilbert and learn about the programs and projects dedicated to achieving the mission of the U.S. Forest Service, “to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the Nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations.”
Gilbert will deliver a State of the Forest presentation at 6 p.m. during each open house session. Members of the public will have an opportunity to learn about last year’s accomplishments and this year’s priorities, including the forest plan revision process, active forest management, collaboration efforts, and enhanced recreation and tourism. Following the presentation, tables will be set up to provide information and answer questions about Wayne National Forest programs, including general information, recreation, natural resources (wildlife, botany, forest management), operations (lands, engineering, minerals), fire, forest plan revision, and volunteer opportunities.
Open house events will also be held in these other locations inside the Wayne National Forest:
- Thursday, Feb. 27: Marietta Unit, Frontier High School Cafeteria, 44870 Ohio State Route 7, New Matamoras, Ohio
- Tuesday, March 3: Athens Unit, Wayne National Forest Headquarters & Welcome Center, 13700 US Highway 33, Nelsonville, Ohio