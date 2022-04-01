PEDRO, Ohio — Starting today, the trail systems will reopen to the public at the Wayne National Forest.
Mountain biking, horseback riding and off-highway (ATV) trails are all opening on April 1, according to a news release.
Some campgrounds also are scheduled to reopen for the season on April 16, according to the release.
“We are excited to open the season earlier this year than we’ve been able to in years past,” Acting Forest Supervisor Joe Koloski said. “The newly adopted Recreation Amendment we’ve added to our forest plan allows us to extend our recreation season and provides the community greater opportunities to experience their public lands.”
For years, the trails and campgrounds at the national forest have opened on April 15. Trails opening today are Stone Church Trailhead, Stone Church Day Use Area, Utah Ridge Picnic Area and Kinderhook Trailhead.
On April 16, Leith Run, Burr Oak, Sand Run Picnic Area, Lane Farm, Hune Bridge, Ring Mill and Lamping Homestead trails are scheduled to open.
Meanwhile, Oak Hill Campground, Iron Ridge Campground and Big Bend Swimming Beach at Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area will remain closed until a waterline replacement project to Lake Vesuvius is completed.
Those campgrounds tentatively are scheduled to reopen on June 3, according to the Ironton Ranger District. Campsites that allow reservations can be booked at http://www.recreation.gov.
All other campsites operate on a first-come, first-served basis and cannot be reserved. Primitive camping, which means no water or electricity, also are available throughout most of the national forest, according to the release.
Seasonal trail passes for off-highway vehicles can be secured through Pay.gov as well as participating vendors and at the Ironton forest office on Ohio 93 north of Ironton.
