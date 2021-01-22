The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:

FELONIOUS ASSAULT: A sheriff’s deputy arrested Gregory S. Adams, 47, of Hillview Lane, South Point, earlier this month on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence and transported him to jail.

CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON: Responding to a call about a man shouting in a road earlier this month, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Michael D. Keaton, 18, of Township Road 301, Ironton, on charges of aggravated menacing and carrying a concealed weapon and transported him to jail.

THEFT: A 53-year-old Proctorville area man reported last week that someone stole a pontoon trailer — valued at $2,000 — that he had been storing at a storage unit.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 40-year-old South Point area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence after his wife said he punched her in the face and threw her phone at her. The man was transported to jail.

DRUG POSSESSION: Sheriff’s deputies responded to several overdose calls earlier this month. Several residents were transported to local hospitals and given information about responding to authorities or facing possible drug possession charges.

