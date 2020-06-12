RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Wellness classes provided by the Area Agency on Aging District 7 are starting back up after a time off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While physical distancing requirements remain in place, a creative solution to offer the programs has been developed, according to a news release from AAA7.
Beginning June 30 through Aug. 4, the AAA7 will offer the popular Diabetes Self-Management Program through a telephone conference call. The format will allow the AAA7 to connect with and support class participants, who will learn valuable tools to manage diabetes. The telephone conference classes will be facilitated by AAA7 staff through a toll-free call-in number. Classes will be held weekly from 1 p.m. until around 1:45 p.m.
Those who are interested must pre-register for the class. Once registered, participants will receive a free Diabetes Self-Management kit in the mail and the conference call information prior to the start of the class. The kit includes the book, “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions,” a relaxation CD, and handouts for each class. Contents in the kit will be used for the weekly calls. Participation in the weekly telephone conference calls is required to receive the kit at no cost.
Residents 60 and older in Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton counties are eligible to register at no cost. To register for the class, call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 and ask for Hannah at extension 247, or email info@aaa7.org. In order to receive the materials in the mail in time for the start of the class, registration deadline is June 18.
The AAA7 will be offering other wellness classes in the future using this format or an online format. Classes include Chronic Pain Self-Management, Chronic Disease Self-Management, and Tools for Caregivers. Please call 1-800-582-7277 and ask for Hannah at extension 247 for any questions or more information. You can also email info@aaa7.org.