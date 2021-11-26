IRONTON — The Lawrence County WHOLE Child Committee has begun an initiative to make sure Christmas is merry and bright for the most vulnerable children in the county. People are invited to choose a name from the Grace Tree, then shop and return gifts by Dec. 13.
The recipients of the gifts are children who have been served by Lawrence County Jobs and Family Services.
The committee has partnered with several organizations around the county to make it convenient for participants to choose a name and drop off gifts. Each of these locations will have a Grace Tree containing names, along with sizes and special interests of each child.
“Once you select the child you wish to shop for, we ask that you drop your gifts off at one of the secure drop-off locations throughout the county to be collected and distributed by (Lawrence County Jobs and Family Services) staff,” the WHOLE Child Committee stated in a news release. “We do ask that all items be placed together in a box or bag unwrapped with nametag securely attached so gifts make it to the intended recipient. Thank you in advance for your participation; the holiday season is about giving, and this program would not be possible without your help.”
Go to one of these locations to choose a name from the Grace Tree and return gifts by Dec. 13.
