The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
ASSAULT ON A PEACE OFFICER: Responding to a call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Charles Kerns, 36, of County Road 64, Willow Wood, on charges of assault on a peace officer, menacing and disorderly conduct and transported him to jail.
BURGLARY: A 71-year-old Chesapeake area man reported last week that someone broke into his residence and stole two shotguns and a rifle. The guns were valued at $950.
FATAL OVERDOSE: Authorities responded to a fatal drug overdose call last week in Coal Grove.
DRUG OVERDOSE: Responding to a drug overdose call earlier this month, authorities administered Narcan to an Ironton area man who admitted taking fentanyl. He was transported to a local hospital for the second time this month with an overdose.
DRUG POSSESSION: Lawrence County authorities responded to several drug overdose calls last week and transported multiple patients to a hospital. They were given notice to seek treatment or face criminal charges.
ENDANGERING CHILDREN: A sheriff’s deputy responded to a call about a man hitting a 14-year-old with a half-inch PVC pipe as he ran around the yard. The case was referred to the office of Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
CRIMINAL DAMAGING: A sheriff’s deputy responded to a call from a homeowner about a person digging up plants in his yard. The report was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office.
