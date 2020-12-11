IRONTON — Briggs Lawrence County Public Library is helping to bridge the digital divide in Appalachian Ohio.
Thanks to a grant from the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio and funded by T-Mobile and Facebook, the library now has mobile wireless hotspots that library patrons in good standing may borrow.
The hotspots will allow residents with limited or no internet access to use their WiFi-enabled phones, computers and tablets at home. A hotspot is a wireless device that allows internet access using cellular phone tower signals.
To borrow a hotspot, patrons must be 18 or older and must have had a Briggs Library card for three months or more. In addition, the card must be in good standing, which means that there are no lost items, no items that are overdue longer than two months, and the total amount of any fines is less than $5.
To request a wireless hotspot, patrons may call or visit a local Briggs Library branch: Ironton at 740-532-1124, South Point at 740-377-2288, Chesapeake at 740-867-3390 or Proctorville at 740-886-6697.
If a hotspot is available, patrons may borrow it for up to two weeks using their library card and photo I.D. If none is available, patrons may ask to have their name placed on the list and will be contacted as soon as a device is available. Overdue fines and charges for damaged or unreturned devices may apply.
The library cannot guarantee a borrower will be able to receive service at their home using the hotspot. User experience can vary based on location. Those who live in an area without cell tower coverage may be unable to acquire service. A connected hotspot can provide internet access for multiple devices determined by cell signal strength at that location.