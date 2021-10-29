IRONTON — Cody Wise began building his business one step at a time.
He was working as bar manager for the Elks, and started cooking for his regular patrons. After word got out, other people were coming in for meals. He was offered the long-vacant dining area at the front of the Elks during the COVID-19 shutdown. He used that time to redecorate the dining room and began offering carryout.
With the addition of outside tables and flowers, business has increased because it distinguishes them as a restaurant and not just for Elk members.
Officially opening July 2020, Wise Guys has won Best of the Tri-State this year for its wings, burgers and Philly cheesesteaks. Aside from their regular menu, they have homestyle dinner specials, such as baked steak, spaghetti, and meatloaf.
Wise Guys is named for Cody and his 2-year-old son, Kysen. The hours of operation are 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturday.
