The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

IRONTON — The Ironton Wizardfest brought magic to this river town. It also brought lots of folks from out of town and out of state.

The two-day festival celebrating all things “Harry Potter,” took place Saturday and Sunday with 50 vendors selling merchandise, live music, exotic animals, live wand dueling, wand making, a wizard’s ball, cosplay competitions, a costume contest and a comedy show.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.