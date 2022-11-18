Pat Johnson, of South Lebanon, Ohio, speaks with customers at Magical Marvels as the Ironton Wizardfest takes place on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, outside of the Ro-Na Cultural Center in downtown Ironton.
IRONTON — The Ironton Wizardfest brought magic to this river town. It also brought lots of folks from out of town and out of state.
The two-day festival celebrating all things “Harry Potter,” took place Saturday and Sunday with 50 vendors selling merchandise, live music, exotic animals, live wand dueling, wand making, a wizard’s ball, cosplay competitions, a costume contest and a comedy show.
There were also Lego exhibits, trivia games, an escape room, a wizardry academy, kids crafts and a meet-and-greet with guest actors.
The historic Ro-Na Theater was transformed into the Great Hall from the “Harry Potter” books and movies for stage shows, displays, exhibits and a Wizard’s Pub.
The festival, now in its fifth year, was built by fans for fans of the Harry Potter franchise.
“The whole idea was to give people a safe place to geek out about something we love, but also to act as an economic developer for the community and help generate excitement and enthusiasm downtown,” said Brad Bear, with the Ironton Wizardfest group of community volunteers who come together to organize the event.
