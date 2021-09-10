The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports:
FELONIOUS ASSAULT: Huntington police arrested Cindra M. Sang-Terry, 39, of Jackson Avenue, Huntington, following a high-speed chase from the Tri-State Crossings Mall in the Burlington area last week. The woman, who had an active warrant from Huntington, rammed a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office police car several times. She was transported to the Western Regional Jail and faces charges in Ohio.
BURGLARY: Responding to a break-in call, a sheriff’s deputy subsequently arrested George Earl, 50, of County Road 3, Chesapeake, on a charge of burglary and transported him to jail. A homeowner said sterling silverware, a lawnmower, clothes and silver plates were stolen. A number of the items were recovered.
BURGLARY: Responding to a burglary call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested David M. Justice, 54, of Township Road 1110, Proctorville, on charges of burglary and disorderly conduct and transported her to jail. A woman reported seeing a man enter her home without permission and called authorities.
FELONIOUS ASSAULT: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Cori A. Eastham, 27, of Township Road 1336, South Point, on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence and transported her to jail. A relative said she had a knife and threatened them.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Monty E. Haskins, 39, of Township Road 1161, Proctorville, on charges of motor vehicle theft and domestic violence and transported him to jail
THEFT: Responding to a call about shoplifting at Wal-Mart last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Tara Hoktzapfel, 42, of South Point, and Christina Michelle Williamson, 42, of Mill Street, Ironton, on charges of felony theft and transported them to jail. Authorities also recovered prescription drugs.
