The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM: Following a traffic stop last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Tori Yvonne Norman, 26, of Ponderosa Court, Ashland, on charges of having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, possession of a defaced firearm, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia and transported her to jail. Authorities recovered a sawed-off shotgun and several shotgun shells.
DISRPUTING PUBLIC SERVICE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Jarrod Bognon, 24, of Township Road 1039, Chesapeake, on a felony charge of disrupting public service and a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence after a woman said he was drunk, pushed her and took her phone.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call over the weekend, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Ronald Mershon on a felony charge of domestic violence and on an outstanding warrant and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call involving a firearm last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 30-year-old Proctorville area woman and her 35-year-old brother and transported them to jail. She said he hit her with a pistol, while he said she hit him with a bat. The woman also was charged with resisting arrest.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A man wearing an ankle monitor was arrested following a domestic violence call last week.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 20-year-old Chesapeake area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence after he threated to stab his girlfriend.
