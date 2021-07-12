IRONTON — A Coal Grove woman faces a nearly five-year prison sentence after accepting a plea deal earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Kay R. McKenzie, 32, of the 800 block of High Street, Coal Grove, faces a maximum prison sentence of seven-and-a-half years in prison for tampering with evidence, vandalism and aggravated possession of meth. An escape charge is to be dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
She faces a prison sentence of four years and 11 months in prison in the case and could be eligible for early release from prison after three years after a final offer was made in the case. Judge Andy Ballard set another pretrial in the case for July 14 and agreed to give McKenzie another week to consider the plea deal. The case is set for trial July 26.
In an unrelated case, Curtis Davis, 35, of Paddle Creek Road, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 15 months in prison.
In other cases:
- Jeffrey A. McKenzie, 37, of the 1500 block of Crestview Drive, Ironton, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of meth and possession of controlled substances containing fentanyl. He was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction requiring him to be drug and alcohol free for a year. Charges of resisting arrest, domestic violence, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and violation of a protection order or consent decree.
- Luke Lyons, 36, of Pikeville, Ky., pleaded guilty to a gun charge. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to forfeit the gun.
- Kennedale Hedge, 36, of Vanceburg, Ky., pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He was sentenced to 11 months in prison to run concurrent with a prison sentence in Kentucky.
- Charles Dickess, 41, of 2000 South 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years. He also was ordered to complete a drug treatment program at Mended Reeds and do 200 hours of community service.
- Jacqueline Kormanik, 38, of Gallipolis, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
- Nicholas Blaylock, 36, of County Road 15, South Point, pleaded not guilty in a drug case. He was ordered to get an assessment for treatment at Mended Reeds. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.