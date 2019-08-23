By DAVID E. MALLOY
For The Herald-Dispatch
IRONTON - A Proctorville area woman rejected a plea deal Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court that would have sent her to jail for 15 years.
Jasmine G. Mendoza, 23, of Township Road 1107, Proctorville, faces a maximum sentence of 41 to 46 1/2 years in prison if convicted on charges of aggravated trafficking in meth, aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a juvenile, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs.
Judge Andy Ballard has set the case for trial Sept. 3.
In an unrelated case, Andrew M. Bare, 29, of the 400 block of Riverside Drive, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to a burglary charge. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete up to a six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
He also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
In other cases:
n Jackie M. Payne, 46, of the 400 block of Walnut Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to a charge of forgery. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to get drug abuse treatment.
n Albert Q. Rucker, 27, of Buckhorn Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 60 days in jail.
n Joshua D. Smith, 33, of Township Road 1160, Proctorville, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. He was ordered to continue drug abuse treatment at Spectrum and be drug and alcohol free for a year.
n William S. Brown, 37, of the 700 block of South 10th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to attempted robbery and misdemeanor theft. Bond was set at $10,000.
n Michelle R. Landis, 41, of Wellston, Ohio, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $5,000 recognizance bond.