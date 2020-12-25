Essential reporting in volatile times.

The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:

ABDUCTION: A woman said she was abducted by a Chesapeake area man last week. She was under the influence of some type of drugs and said the man tried to rape her. She was taken to a Huntington hospital where she was sedated, and she left before officers could take a statement.

BURGLARY: Responding to a burglary call earlier this week, sheriff’s deputies arrested Jennifer Shepard, 39, and Ralph Shoemaker, 42, both of the 300 block of 9th Street West, Huntington, on a charge of burglary and transported them to jail.

BURGLARY: A South Point area woman reported last week that someone broke into her garage and stole tools. Two juvenile suspects are being sought for the theft.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: An Ironton area man reported last week that another man punched him in the face and shoved him. A sheriff’s deputy arrested a 34-year-old Ironton area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 73-year-old South Point area woman reported last week that her son slapped her in the face and grabbed her arm, causing it to bleed. A sheriff’s deputy arrested a 49-year-old South Point area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.

