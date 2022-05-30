IRONTON — A Proctorville area woman was sentenced to 17 months in prison earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for violating community control sanctions.
Rione McDaniel, 42, of Township Road 1259, Proctorville, was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, Kenneth Daniels, 23, of Township Road 1005, Proctorville, was sentenced to 12 months in prison in a drug case.
In other cases:
John Crager, 35, of County Road 1, South Point, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years. Crager also was ordered to complete a two- to four-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County and do 400 hours of community service.
Ricky Stevens, 39, of Ohio River Road, Huntington, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. Stevens was placed on community control sanctions for four years, ordered to get treatment at Riverside Recovery and was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
Tyler Madden, 28, of Lucasville, Ohio, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and driving while intoxicated. Madden was places on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to get drug treatment.
Brian Webb, 43, of Private Drive 1005, Willow Wood, pleaded not guilty in a felony case. Bond was set at $25,000. If he makes bond, he will be required to wear an ankle monitor.
Cameron L. Jones, 28, of Township Road 1018, South Point, pleaded not guilty to disrupting public service and domestic violence. He was released on a $25,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
Letha M. Mitchell, 29, of Ohio 7, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering. She was released on a $15,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
Donald L. Sisler Jr., 32, of County Road 22, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending and to get an assessment to determine of treatment is needed.
Megan L. Lynd, 33, of Delores Avenue, South Point, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a detention facility. She was released on a $10,000 signature bond and ordered to get treatment while the case is pending.
