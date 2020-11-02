IRONTON — A South Point, Ohio, area resident was sentenced to three years in prison in a drug case in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court earlier this week.
Meaghan G. Russell, 35, of Private Drive 302, was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley. Russell could be eligible for early release to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County after serving six months in prison. The program at STAR takes some 135 days to complete.
In an unrelated case, Willie J. Abbott, 35, of Township Road 172 S, Proctorville, was sentenced to six months in prison in a drug possession case.
In other cases:
- Jonathan M. Jenkins, 26, of the 100 block of Howard Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. The sanctions were extended by a year, and he was ordered to complete the program at STAR. He also was ordered to do 500 hours of community service.
- Nevada A. Joliff, 27, of Durbin Road, Catlettsburg, Ky., pleaded guilty in a drug case and was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
- Tiffany J. Henry, 28, of the 100 block of Fernwood Drive, Coal Grove, pleaded innocent to a charge of failure to appear and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $25,000.
Benjamin S. Layne, 41, of County Road 15, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to charges of having weapons while under disability, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and aggravated trafficking and aggravated possession of meth. Bond was set at $25,000.