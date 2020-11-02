Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

IRONTON — A South Point, Ohio, area resident was sentenced to three years in prison in a drug case in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court earlier this week.

Meaghan G. Russell, 35, of Private Drive 302, was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley. Russell could be eligible for early release to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County after serving six months in prison. The program at STAR takes some 135 days to complete.

In an unrelated case, Willie J. Abbott, 35, of Township Road 172 S, Proctorville, was sentenced to six months in prison in a drug possession case.

In other cases:

  • Jonathan M. Jenkins, 26, of the 100 block of Howard Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. The sanctions were extended by a year, and he was ordered to complete the program at STAR. He also was ordered to do 500 hours of community service.
  • Nevada A. Joliff, 27, of Durbin Road, Catlettsburg, Ky., pleaded guilty in a drug case and was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
  • Tiffany J. Henry, 28, of the 100 block of Fernwood Drive, Coal Grove, pleaded innocent to a charge of failure to appear and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $25,000.

Benjamin S. Layne, 41, of County Road 15, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to charges of having weapons while under disability, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and aggravated trafficking and aggravated possession of meth. Bond was set at $25,000.

  • Dewey D. Nance, 43, of Private Drive 3367, South Point, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs. Bond was set at $25,000.
  • Ricky L. McKnight, 63, of the 800 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to trafficking in 12 grams of meth and aggravated possession of meth. Bond was set at $25,000.
  • Christy M. Potter, 49, of the 2700 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to aggravated trafficking in meth. Bond was set at $25,000.
  • Kenneth A. Davis, 29, of the 700 block of 39th Street, Ashland, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth and falsification. Bond was set at $2,500.
  • Ronald K. Howard, 38, of Lakewood, Florida, pleaded innocent to domestic violence with two or more priors. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
  • Kaycie R. Roberts, 19, of Township Road 181, Ironton, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. Roberts was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
  • Delmond R. Dennis, 42, of Township Road 1430, South Point, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
  • Melissa D. Kingery, 45, of County Road 10A, Pedro, pleaded innocent to theft. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.

    • Welcome to the discussion.

    Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
    PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
    Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
    Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
    Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
    Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
    Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.