IRONTON — Work started this week on an $800,000 upgrade on the historic Brumberg building in downtown Ironton.
The work includes a new brick facade for the building, a new roof and adding an elevator that will be shared with the adjacent Berg building on Vernon Street, said Ralph Kline, assistant executive director of the Ironton Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization.
Kline helped secure a $250,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission, another $250,000 in community development block grant funding and $100,000 in state financing.
“We hope to finish by the end of the year,” Kline said. “We’ve already had some inquiries. We think there’s a market for this. We’re trying to take the lead to make this happen. We want to have a residential area in the downtown.”
The rest of the financing will come from sources including the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation and the Ironton Lofts Condominium Association in the first phase of the project, he said.
The condo association also will seek some $2 million in funding to build some 15 condominiums in downtown Ironton in the second phase of the redevelopment project, Kline said.
The top four floors of the Brumberg building will be redeveloped for condos while the ground floor will be set aside for commercial development, he said. Each of the condos will be about 1,400 square feet and can be built to suit, he said.
The first phase of the project to upgrade the outside of the building, put in a new roof and stabilize the building will take about six months to complete.
“We will work with a private developer on Phase 2,” Kline said.
Both the Brumberg and the Berg buildings are listed as historical buildings, he said. “It takes longer to try to redevelop historic buildings,” he said.