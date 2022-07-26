The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

A project to repair a landslide along Ohio 378 in Lawrence County is one of several projects underway to address landslides and rockslides in Ohio’s Appalachian counties. Work on the project is set to begin Monday, Aug. 1.

Last year, Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks allocated $35 million in federal funding to address landslides and rockslides in eastern and southern Ohio to prevent them from worsening and becoming safety issues.

