A project to repair a landslide along Ohio 378 in Lawrence County is one of several projects underway to address landslides and rockslides in Ohio’s Appalachian counties. Work on the project is set to begin Monday, Aug. 1.
Last year, Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks allocated $35 million in federal funding to address landslides and rockslides in eastern and southern Ohio to prevent them from worsening and becoming safety issues.
“This proactive approach is a wise investment in the safety of our roads. By fixing these slips now instead of waiting for them to get worse, Ohio drivers and emergency personnel will face fewer road closures and detours in the future. Safer travel in Ohio is always our goal,” DeWine said.
The project is taking place on Ohio 378 between Symmes Creek-Yellow Creek Road and Millville Road. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The road will be closed for 90 days for construction. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via Ohio 217 and Ohio 141. The project is estimated to be completed in the fall.
The projects are funded as part of the $333.4 million Ohio received from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
