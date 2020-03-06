Adding new job skills has become a must for workers in today’s business environment. With that in mind, Briggs Lawrence County Public Library has added an additional digital learning service, Knowledge City.
With just their Briggs Library cards and PIN, lifelong learners can study a variety of topics through video courses. Categories include business, computers, compliance, finance and safety. Both individuals and company training programs can use the courses. Proficiency certification exams follow most courses.
Each category includes specialized topics. For instance, the computer category includes computer basics, MS Office software, using social media for business and computer programming.
Visit the library’s web site at www.briggslibrary.com and click the Knowledge City button on the right-hand side of the home screen to get started.
Kelley’s Bridge, the popular local Celtic and folk music group, will perform at the Briggs Library’s Ironton location at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, and at the South Point branch library at 6 p.m. Monday, March 16. Everyone’s invited to the free concerts.
The public is invited to any Briggs Lawrence County Public Library event. Programs are free and all supplies are provided unless otherwise specified. Please sign up in advance by calling or visiting the presenting library. Upcoming items on the schedule follow.
- Today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: AARP volunteers provide tax preparation assistance at the South Point Library.
- Today at 2 p.m.: Adults play Bingo for Fun and Prizes at the Ironton library.
- Today at 4 p.m.: Tweens (ages 9-12) make a washer necklace at the Ironton library.
- Monday, March 9 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Ironton library.
- Monday, March 9 at 3 p.m.: Children (grades K-3) paint a St. Patrick’s Day shamrock at the monthly Art for Kids class at the Symmes Valley library.
- Monday, March 9 at 4 p.m.: Tweens (ages 9-12) make a washer necklace at the Proctorville library.
- Monday, March 9 at 6 p.m.: Free introductory yoga class at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, March 10 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Proctorville library.
- Tuesday, March 10 at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Ironton library.
- Tuesday, March 10 at 11 a.m.: Book club talks about “The Giver of Stars” by JoJo Moyes at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, March 10 at 2 p.m.: Crochet Club at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, March 10 at 4 p.m.: Children (grades K-3) paint a St. Patrick’s Day shamrock at the monthly Art for Kids class at the Proctorville library.
- Tuesday, March 10 at 4 p.m.: Teens (ages 13-17) choose the ultimate snack food with the Munch Madness bracket at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, March 11 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the South Point library.
- Wednesday, March 11 at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, March 11 at 2 p.m.: Adults make Mod Podge decoupage Easter eggs at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, March 11 at 4 p.m.: Teens (ages 13-17) choose the ultimate snack food with the Munch Madness bracket at the South Point library.
- Thursday, March 12 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Chesapeake library.
- Thursday, March 12 at 3 p.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Symmes Valley library.
- Thursday, March 12 at 4 p.m.: Children (grades K-3) paint a St. Patrick’s Day shamrock at the monthly Art for Kids class at the Chesapeake library.
- Thursday, March 12 at 4 p.m.: Teens (ages 13-17) choose the ultimate snack food with the Munch Madness bracket at the Ironton library.
- Thursday, March 12 at 5 p.m.: Crochet Club at the Proctorville library.
- Thursday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m.: Kelley’s Bridge plays a free St. Patrick’s Day concert at the Ironton library.
- Friday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: AARP volunteers provide tax preparation assistance at the South Point Library.
Visit Briggs Library’s web site at www.briggslibrary.com for program information under Event Calendars and social media, the library’s online catalog and library digital services including eBooks, Ohio Web Library, Knowledge City and Lynda.com.