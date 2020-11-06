PROCTORVILLE — Ohio University Southern Workforce Success and the Proctorville Center are hosting a virtual workshop aimed at helping participants find their greatest strengths and how they apply to work and life.
The workshop is planned for 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, with Dr. Kim Keffer, professor of instruction at Ohio University Southern. Prior to the workshop, participants will be asked to take a CliftonStrengths Top 5 assessment, which is included in the registration fee of $25.
The Top 5 assessment will help participants identify their top strengths, while the virtual workshop with Keffer will help participants understand what those strengths mean for the real world and how to identify ways to develop those talents and apply them to work and life.
Keffer earned a Ph.D. in higher education administration from Ohio University. She serves as a professor of instruction at Ohio University Southern, teaching courses in technical and applied studies, communications and student success. She earned leadership certifications from both Phi Theta Kappa and Linkage and has developed leadership curriculum and programs that have been replicated within the states of Kentucky and Ohio.
Advance registration required at https://commerce.cashnet.com/ohiocommed.
The workshop will be virtual via Zoom and link will be provided to the participants’ email before the workshop. A code to take the Top 5 assessment will also be provided.
For more information, contact Workforce Success at 740-533-4593 or workforcesuccess@ohio.edu or Stephanie Burcham, coordinator of Center Outreach Initiatives, Ohio University Proctorville Center, at 740-867-6701 or blacks@ohio.edu.