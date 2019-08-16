Courtesy of Tami Jones
Briggs Lawrence County Public Library
Everyone is invited to view the traveling exhibition, "World War I and America," which will be on display at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library in Ironton now through Sept. 5. This exhibition documents and illustrates the role the United States played in World War I.
Among the highlights are recruitment broadsides, a pro-war letter by Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson's 1917 message to Congress, letters, diary entries, and photographs from the western front, and more.
The Symmes Valley branch of Briggs Library is now operating with its school-year hours: 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
The branch is located in the Symmes Valley Multilevel School building at 14860 State Route 141. For information call 740-643-2086.
The public is invited to any Briggs Library event. Items on the schedule for Aug. 16 through Aug. 22 are:
n Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 2 p.m.: Crochet Club at the South Point library.
n Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 4:30 p.m.: Free movie, "Avengers: Endgame," at the Ironton library.
n Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 5:30 p.m.: Adult art class (paint mandala rocks) at the Symmes Valley library.
n Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 1:30 p.m.: Friends of the Library meeting at the Ironton library.
n Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 2:30 p.m.: Book discussion, "The Mapmaker's Children" by Sarah McCoy, at the Ironton library.
n Thursday, Aug. 22 at 11:30 a.m.: Briggs Library board of trustees meeting at the Ironton library.
n Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 5 p.m.: Crochet Club at the Proctorville library.
