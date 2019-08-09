Courtesy of Tami Jones
Briggs Lawrence County
Public Library
Everyone is invited to view the traveling exhibition, "World War I and America," which is on display at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library in Ironton through Sept. 5.
The exhibition was originally part of a two-year national initiative to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the United States' participation in World War I in 2017.
This exhibition documents and illustrates the role the United States played in World War I. Among the highlights are recruitment broadsides, a pro-war letter by Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson's 1917 message to Congress, letters, diary entries, photographs from the western front, and more.
The initiative was developed by the Library of America and presented in partnership with The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, the National World War I Museum and Memorial, and other organizations, with generous support from The National Endowment for the Humanities. Briggs Library's participation is through the Gilder Lehrman Institute.
The Symmes Valley branch of Briggs Library begins its school-year hours Monday: 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
The branch is located in the Symmes Valley Multilevel School building at 14860 State Route 141. For more information, call 740-643-2086.
The public is invited to any Briggs Library event. This coming week's programs conclude the library's summer space-themed activities. Items on the schedule for Aug. 9 through Aug. 15 are:
n Monday, Aug. 12 at 4:30 p.m.: Free family movie, "Detective Pikachu," at the Ironton library.
n Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m.: Book Discussion Club talks about "The Deep Blue Sea for Beginners" by Luanne Rice at the South Point library.
n Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 2 p.m.: Crochet Club at the South Point library.
n Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 5:30 p.m.: Anime and Manga Club for kids ages 10 to 17 at the Chesapeake library.
n Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 2 p.m.: Adults make a hand-sewn Quarter/Pill Holder Keychain at the Chesapeake library.
n Thursday, Aug. 15 at 2 p.m.: Adults play "Bingo for Fun and Prizes" at the South Point library.
n Thursday, Aug. 15 at 2 p.m.: Book Discussion Club talks about "The Rosie Project" by Graeme Simsion at the Proctorville library.
n Thursday, Aug. 15 at 5:30 p.m.: Anime and Manga Club for kids ages 10 to 17 at the Ironton library.
For the latest, up-to-date information on activities at Briggs Library, visit our website at www.briggslibrary.com and click on the Event Calendar button.