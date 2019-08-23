Chesapeake St. Ann's offering RCIA classes
CHESAPEAKE - St. Ann's Catholic Church, Chesapeake, is offering RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults) classes, starting Thursday, Sept. 12. Classes will meet every other Thursday in the Parish Hall located behind the church. The class meets at 7 p.m., for approximately two hours, including a break for refreshments.
St. Ann's invites all who are interested in learning about the Catholic faith.
The classes are interesting and informative, teaching scripture, prayer and the many facets of the Catholic faith. "We seek always to do things because Jesus asked us."
The classes are conducted primarily by the Rev. Charles Moran plus several guest speakers.
Call the Rev. Moran at 740-867-4434 or Sue Pfaffenberger at 740-867-4184 with any questions or for further information.
Faith Baptist invites community to services
CHESAPEAKE - Faith Baptist Chapel, 43 Township Rd 1010, Chesapeake, Ohio, invites the community to services.
Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m.; Sunday school is 6:30 p.m. There is also Bible study and children's classes at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
The church is located at the top of Bradrick Hill on Ohio 243.
First Baptist invites all to its worship services
SOUTH POINT - First Baptist Church, 101 Solida Road, South Point, Ohio, invites all to worship with them on Sunday at 10:45 a.m., Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. (classes for all ages), Sunday evening at 6 p.m.; Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. for prayer and Bible study with classes for teens and young children.
Lucinda Baptist invites all to worship
PROCTORVILLE - Lucinda Baptist Church, County Road 66, Proctorville, invites everyone to services. Sunday school is at 10 a.m.; Sunday worship is at 11:15 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Service is also held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
First Southern Baptist welcomes everyone
SOUTH POINT - First Southern Baptist Church of South Point, Ohio, welcomes everyone to services.
Services are Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m. for Sunday School, 11 a.m. for morning worship. Evening service begins at 7 p.m. Paul Michael Booth is the pastor.
There is Men's Bible Study at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Wednesday night Bible Study and children/youth classes at 7 p.m. On Thursday morning, there is Women's Bible Study at 10:30 a.m.
Please come and join us.
The church is located at 110 Collins Ave. (next to the post office). Phone: 740-377-4549.