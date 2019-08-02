St. Ann's to offer RCIA classes in September
CHESAPEAKE - St. Ann's Catholic Church, Chesapeake, is offering RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults) classes, starting Thursday, Sept. 12. Classes will meet every other Thursday, in the Parish Hall, located behind the church. We meet at 7 p.m., for approximately two hours, including a break for refreshments.
St. Ann's invites all who are interested in learning about the Catholic faith. The classes are interesting and informative, teaching scripture, prayer and the many facets of the Catholic faith. "We seek always to do things because Jesus asked us." The classes are conducted primarily by the Rev. Charles Moran plus several guest speakers.
Call the Rev. Moran at 740-867-4434 or Sue Pfaffenberger at 740-867-4184 with any questions or for further information.
Sharon Baptist Church celebrating 50 years
IRONTON - The Sharon Baptist Church in Ironton will celebrate its "Golden Anniversary" at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4.
Worship will feature all five former pastors and associate pastors of the church in a great time of celebration.
Dinner will follow at noon, and everyone is invited to be a part of this great day in the Lord.
Sharon Baptist Church is located at 2010 S. 5th St., Ironton.