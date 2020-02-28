Sybene Missionary Baptist invites community to services
SOUTH POINT — Sybene Missionary Baptist Church, located at 9231 County Road 1, South Point, invites the community to weekly services.
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. Bible study is at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. There is no Sunday night service.
The church is led by Pastor D.L. Webb.
For more information, call 740-894-3070.
Spiritual retreat for women planned at Beulah Baptist
PROCTORVILLE — From Ashes to Beauty: A One-Day Spiritual Retreat For Women, is planned for 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Beulah Baptist Church, 20 Township Road 1087, Proctorville.
Hosted by One Another Women’s Ministries of Beulah Baptist Church, which states: “The Word of God tells us that we are daughters of God once we believe in Christ. A princess! A joint heir with the Prince of Peace! You are invited to this one-day retreat, where you will hear from three princesses: a Princess of Valor (Brittany Asbury), a Princess of Faith (LeeAnn Gollihue) and a Princess of Beauty (Daley Thomas). You will be blessed through drama, special singing and wholesome fellowship.”
The cost is $15 per person, which includes lunch prepared by the women of Beulah. Registration is requested before March 1 by calling or texting Patti Bradley at 304-544-1657. Payment can be made at the door on the day of the event.
Faith Baptist Chapel invites community to services
CHESAPEAKE — Faith Baptist Chapel, 43 Township Road 1010, Chesapeake, Ohio, invites the community to services.
Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m.; Sunday school is 6:30 p.m. There is also Bible study and children’s classes at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. The church is located at the top of Bradrick Hill on Ohio 243.
First Southern Baptist of South Point welcomes all to services
SOUTH POINT — First Southern Baptist Church of South Point, Ohio, welcomes everyone to services.
Services are Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m. for Sunday School, 11 a.m. for morning worship. Evening service begins at 7 p.m. Paul Michael Booth is the pastor.
There is Men’s Bible Study at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Wednesday night Bible Study and children/youth classes at 7 p.m. On Thursday morning, there is Women’s Bible Study at 10:30 a.m.
Please come and join us.
The church is located at 110 Collins Ave. (next to the post office). Phone: 740-377-4549.
Christ Community Church welcomes all to services
PROCTORVILLE — Christ Community Church, Ohio 243, across from the fairgrounds, Proctorville, invites everyone to worship.
Worship service begins at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Bible study begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Brian Root, pastor.
First Baptist invites all to services, Sunday school
SOUTH POINT — First Baptist Church, 101 Solida Road, South Point, Ohio, invites all to worship with them on Sunday at 10:45 a.m., Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. (classes for all ages), Sunday evening at 6 p.m.; Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. for prayer and Bible study with classes for teens and young children.
Lucinda Baptist Church invites welcomes everyone to services
PROCTORVILLE — Lucinda Baptist Church, County Road 66, Proctorville, invites everyone to services. Sunday school is at 10 a.m.; Sunday worship is at 11:15 a.m. and 7 p.m. Service is also held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
Mount Hope Missionary offers weekly services
CHESAPEAKE — Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, on County Road 2 in Chesapeake, offers Sunday school at 10 a.m., Sunday worship at 11 a.m., and Sunday evening worship at 6 p.m. The church also hosts Awana for school children at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and a prayer meeting/Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, call Pastor Mark Roach at 606-465-7831; for transportation call Ryan Freeman at 304-840-8146. The weekly Mount Hope radio broadcast is on Tuesday at 7:30 on WEMM.