CHESAPEAKE — Faith Baptist Chapel, 43 Township Rd 1010, Chesapeake, Ohio, invites the community to services.

Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m.; Sunday school is 6:30 p.m. There is also Bible study and children's classes at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The church is located at the top of Bradrick Hill on Ohio 243.

SOUTH POINT — First Southern Baptist Church of South Point, Ohio, welcomes everyone to services.

Services are Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m. for Sunday School, 11 a.m. for morning worship. Evening service begins at 7 p.m. Paul Michael Booth is the pastor.

There is Men’s Bible Study at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Wednesday night Bible Study and children/youth classes at 7 p.m. On Thursday morning, there is Women’s Bible Study at 10:30 a.m.

Please come and join us.

The church is located at 110 Collins Ave. (next to the post office). Phone: 740-377-4549.

PROCTORVILLE — Christ Community Church, Ohio 243, across from the fairgrounds, Proctorville, invites everyone to worship.

Worship service begins at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Bible study begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Brian Root, pastor.

First Baptist invites all to worship

SOUTH POINT — First Baptist Church, 101 Solida Road, South Point, Ohio, invites all to worship with them on Sunday at 10:45 a.m., Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. (classes for all ages), Sunday evening at 6 p.m.; Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. for prayer and Bible study with classes for teens and young children.

Mount Hope Missionary offers weekly services

CHESAPEAKE — Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, on County Road 2 in Chesapeake, offers Sunday school at 10 a.m., Sunday worship at 11 a.m., and Sunday evening worship at 6 p.m. The church also hosts Awana for school children at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and a prayer meeting/Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, call Pastor Mark Roach at 606-465-7831; for transportation call Ryan Freeman at 304-840-8146. The weekly Mount Hope radio broadcast is on Tuesday at 7:30 on WEMM.

Lucinda Baptist invites all to worship

PROCTORVILLE — Lucinda Baptist Church, County Road 66, Proctorville, invites everyone to services. Sunday school is at 10 a.m.; Sunday worship is at 11:15 a.m. and 7 p.m. Service is also held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

