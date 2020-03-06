Sybene Missionary Baptist invites all to services
SOUTH POINT — Sybene Missionary Baptist Church, located at 9231 County Road 1, South Point, invites the community to weekly services.
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. Bible study is at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. There is no Sunday night service.
The church is led by Pastor D.L. Webb.
For more information, call 740-894-3070.
Spiritual women’s retreat planned at Beulah Baptist
PROCTORVILLE — From Ashes to Beauty: A One-Day Spiritual Retreat For Women, is planned for 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Beulah Baptist Church, 20 Township Road 1087, Proctorville.
Hosted by One Another Women’s Ministries of Beulah Baptist Church, which states: “The Word of God tells us that we are daughters of God once we believe in Christ. A princess! A joint heir with the Prince of Peace! You are invited to this one-day retreat, where you will hear from three princesses: a Princess of Valor (Brittany Asbury), a Princess of Faith (LeeAnn Gollihue) and a Princess of Beauty (Daley Thomas). You will be blessed through drama, special singing, and wholesome fellowship.”
The cost is $15 per person, which includes lunch prepared by the women of Beulah.
Registration is requested before March 1 by calling or texting Patti Bradley at 304-544-1657.
Payment can be made at the door on the day of the event.