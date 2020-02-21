Women’s spiritual retreat planned at Beluah Baptist
PROCTORVILLE — From Ashes to Beauty: A One-Day Spiritual Retreat For Women, is planned for 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Beulah Baptist Church, 20 Township Road 1087, Proctorville.
Hosted by One Another Women’s Ministries of Beulah Baptist Church, which states: “The Word of God tells us that we are daughters of God once we believe in Christ. A princess! A joint heir with the Prince of Peace! You are invited to this one-day retreat, where you will hear from three princesses: a Princess of Valor (Brittany Asbury), a Princess of Faith (LeeAnn Gollihue) and a Princess of Beauty (Daley Thomas). You will be blessed through drama, special singing, and wholesome fellowship.”
The cost is $15 per person, which includes lunch prepared by the women of Beulah. Registration is requested before March 1 by calling or texting Patti Bradley at 304-544-1657. Payment can be made at the door on the day of the event.
First Baptist Church invites all to worship
SOUTH POINT — First Baptist Church, 101 Solida Road, South Point, Ohio, invites all to worship with them on Sunday at 10:45 a.m., Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. (classes for all ages), Sunday evening at 6 p.m.; Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. for prayer and Bible study with classes for teens and young children.
Mount Hope Missionary offers weekly services
CHESAPEAKE — Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, on County Road 2 in Chesapeake, offers Sunday school at 10 a.m., Sunday worship at 11 a.m., and Sunday evening worship at 6 p.m.
The church also hosts Awana for school children at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and a prayer meeting/Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
For more information, call Pastor Mark Roach at 606-465-7831; for transportation call Ryan Freeman at 304-840-8146. The weekly Mount Hope radio broadcast is on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. on WEMM.